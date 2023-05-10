Johnson picked up the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Pirates. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two over one inning scoreless inning.

Johnson worked around a walk and a two-out double to close out a one-run victory and earn his sixth save this season. The 32-year-old Johnson is now a perfect 6-for-6 in save opportunities despite a subpar 4.40 ERA and 1.74 WHIP. Johnson has been the Rockies' primary closer, while Daniel Bard works lower-leverage situations. Even if Johnson can hold off Bard in the ninth inning, it's hard to put much faith in any reliever pitching in Coors Field.