Johnson allowed a hit and struck out one without walking a batter in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 8-5 win over the Tigers.

Johnson had yielded the bulk of recent save opportunities to Justin Lawrence, who hadn't pitched since Wednesday. This was Johnson's fifth consecutive scoreless outing, and it earned him his first save since June 13. The right-hander has a 6.00 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 49:20 K:BB with 13 saves and two holds through 33 innings this season. Johnson will likely remain in the late-inning mix despite his shaky numbers. He was the closer for the first two months of the season, but he'd likely have to settle for being part of a committee if he continues to get ninth-inning assignments.