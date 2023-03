Johnson (knee) worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless seventh inning in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Mariners in Cactus League play.

Johnson was making his first Cactus League appearance in just under a week after experiencing right knee soreness following his previous outing. The knee issue didn't dramatically derail Johnson during his buildup program, so he looks like he'll be ready to go for the start of the regular season.