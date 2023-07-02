Johnson (1-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits to take the loss Saturday against the Tigers.

Johnson entered the game in the 10th inning with the score tied at 2-2. However, he served up a single and home run to the first two batters he faced. That snapped a five-appearance scoreless streak for Johnson, during which he maintained an impressive 9:2 K:BB across five frames. Justin Lawrence is seemingly the team's primary closer, though Johnson tallied a save Friday against the Tigers and could continue to see chances moving forward.