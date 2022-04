Grichuk went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Phillies.

Grichuk now has a modest four-game hit streak and also has at least one RBI in three straight contests. The 30-year-old has hit well across his first eight games with Colorado and has a .333/.382/.400 slash line with six RBI and four runs, though he's still searching for his first long ball.