Grichuk (illness) is starting in right field and batting fifth Friday versus the Royals, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Grichuk was unavailable Tuesday and Wednesday while battling a stomach bug, but he'll rejoin the lineup coming off Colorado's scheduled day off Thursday. The 30-year-old was 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts in his past three games prior to sitting out with the ailment.