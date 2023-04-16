Grichuk (groin) reported to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday to start a rehab assignment, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Grichuk missed spring training and started the season on the injured list after he underwent bilateral sports hernia surgery in February, The veteran outfielder will require some time to build up in the minors before joining the Rockies, but he could still join the big club by the end of April.
More News
-
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Return not yet imminent•
-
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Taking part in full activities•
-
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Does fielding work, light swings•
-
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Expects to be back in mid-April•
-
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Getting closer to game action•