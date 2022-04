Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 6-2 win at Detroit.

Grichuk extended his hit streak to six games and has multiple hits in three of those contests. The 30-year-old is off to a strong start through 10 games with Colorado as he has a .405/.452/.568 slash line with one home run, two doubles, eight RBI, six runs and a stolen base.