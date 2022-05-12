Grichuk was unavailable the past two days while dealing with a stomach bug, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old appeared to have lost his grip on the starting job in center field after sitting three of the past four games, but two of those absences are due to the ailment. Grichuk is expected to be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Royals following Thursday's scheduled off day.