Grichuk (groin) did fielding work and took light swings Monday in Rockies camp, per MLB.com.
Grichuk is currently rehabbing from offseason hernia surgery and recently began experiencing a bit of renewed discomfort related to scar tissue in his right hip. But he doesn't consider it a major setback and is aiming to begin appearing in games at extended spring training in the early part of April. The hope is that his season-opening stint on the IL will be a short one, though there is no exact timetable just yet.
