Grichuk went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Grichuk did his damage early in the game with a two-RBI single in the third inning. He's tallied four multi-hit performances in his last 13 starts, though he has only five extra-base hits across 48 at-bats in that span. Grichuk's power has fallen off sharply overall, as he has just a .136 ISO across 196 plate appearances for the campaign.