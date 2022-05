Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI on Wednesday against the Pirates.

Grichuk accounted for the majority of his production with a two-RBI double in the second inning. He has at least one hit in eight of his last nine starts, delivering one home run with nine RBI and three runs scored in that span. Overall, Grichuk is hitting .281/.326/.430 across 138 plate appearances.