Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Monday against the Phillies.

Grichuk supplied insurance runs with a two-RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning to put the Rockies up 4-0. He was forced to miss three games of the team's weekend series against the Cubs, but he has collected three hits in eight at-bats across a pair of contests since his return. Overall, Grichuk is hitting .318/.400/.409 with two runs scored and four RBI in six games this season.