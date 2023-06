Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Red Sox.

Grichuk provided the game-winning runs with a two-RBI double in the 10th inning. The performance was only his second multi-hit effort across his last 12 starts, during which he's hit .213 with five RBI and seven runs scored. Grichuk is also in the midst of a 28-game homerless stretch and has a .135 ISO across 149 plate appearances on the season.