Grichuk went 2-for-4 with three RBI on a triple and a single in a 5-4 loss to the Dodgers on Friday.

Grichuk hit his first triple of the season to cash in a run in the second inning. He later brought his team to within a run of tying the game by hitting a timely two-RBI single off Craig Kimbrel with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth. Grichuk has hits in each of his last six contests and now has 46 RBI on the season. He enjoys hitting at Coors Field and is slashing .299/.332/.483 in his new home park this year.