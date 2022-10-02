Grichuk (illness) went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.

Grichuk missed the last three games with flu-like symptoms. He was clearly feeling better Saturday, as he played the whole game in right field and delivered a three-run blast off Dodgers starter Michael Grove in the fourth inning. The homer was Grichuk's fifth since the start of September and his 18th of the year. The outfielder has added a .262/.303/.423 slash line with 71 RBI, 58 runs scored, four stolen bases, 21 doubles and two triples through 137 contests this season.