Grichuk went 0-for-3 with a walk Saturday against Atlanta.

Grichuk has only five hits across 34 at-bats in his last eight games and has slumped for much of the season. As a result, he's losing out on playing time even with Kris Bryant (heel) sidelined. The Rockies appear set on giving Brenton Doyle and Nolan Jones regular run in center and right field, respectively. That leaves Grichuk to split time with Jurickson Profar in left field.