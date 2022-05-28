site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: On bench for nightcap
Grichuk isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Grichuk will get a breather after he went 2-for-4 with two runs in Saturday's matinee. Yonathan Daza will shift to center field while Sam Hilliard starts in left field during the nightcap.
