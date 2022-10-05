Grichuk went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Grichuk broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning with his 19th homer of the season. It was his fourth long ball across his last eight games, which has helped him close an otherwise disappointing campaign in positive fashion. Across 534 plate appearances this season, Grichuk is hitting only .259/.300/.426.
