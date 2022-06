Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a walk and an RBI on Tuesday against the Marlins.

Grichuk's only hit was an infield single but it was enough to drive in his 34th run of the season. He also has a hit in eight of his last nine starts, tallying two home runs, nine RBI and three runs scored in that span. Overall, Grichuk has a .258/.299/.388 line across 224 plate appearances on the season.