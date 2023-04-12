Rockies manager Bud Black said Wednesday that Grichuk (groin) had a couple of hits in an extended spring training game Tuesday and could be 2-to-3 weeks away from returning from the 10-day injured list, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

Grichuk opened the season on the IL after undergoing bilateral sports hernia surgery in February. The outfielder wasn't able to play in the Cactus League, so he'll likely need a lengthy rehab before he's able to rejoin the Colorado lineup. Based on Black's timeline, that could happen before the end of April.