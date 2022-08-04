site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Riding pine Thursday
Grichuk isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Padres.
Grichuk will get a breather after he went 1-for-15 with a two-run homer, a walk and six strikeouts over the last four games. Yonathan Daza is starting in center field and batting fifth.
