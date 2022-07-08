Grichuk went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Grichuk drove in the game-winning run on a double in the ninth inning, and he now has 36 RBI on the season. Though he's been out of the lineup a few times within the last week, Grichuk has a .276 average with five doubles and a home run across his last eight starts. Much of that production did come at Coors Field, and his last multi-hit effort on the road prior to Thursday was June 7. For the season, Grichuk has maintained a .252/.293/.391 line across 263 plate appearances.