Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Tigers.

Grichuk has hit reasonably well of late, going 13-for-44 (.295) over his last 12 contests. In that span, he's added two homers, four RBI and three doubles, though he's also struck out 14 times. The outfielder hasn't hit for much over-the-fence power in 2023 -- his long ball Sunday was his third of the year in 50 contests. He's slashing .293/.356/.436 with 19 RBI, 29 runs scored, one stolen base, 16 doubles and one triple through 207 plate appearances.