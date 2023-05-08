Grichuk is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.
Grichuk will cede his spot in the outfield to hot-hitting rookie Brenton Doyle in the series opener, but the former still looks to be fairly secure in a near-everyday role. Since returning from a season-opening stint on the injured list April 29, Grichuk has posted a 1.077 OPS across 31 plate appearances.
