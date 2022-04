Grichuk is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Yonathan Daza will pick up the start in center field in place of Grichuk, who sits for the second time in the Rockies' six games to begin the season. He's reached base in all four of his starts with his new team while going 4-for-14 with a double, two walks, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base.