Bouchard went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Reds.
Bouchard led off the scoring in Friday's game with a two-run shot in the third inning that scored Elias Diaz. It was his first home run this year in seven games spread across three months. It also happened to be his first career home run. Bouchard is seeing time in Colorado's outfield with Kris Bryant and Yonathan Daza on the shelf, but has gone just 3-for-18 for a .167 batting average in limited time this season.
