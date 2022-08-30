site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Sean Bouchard: Called up by Colorado
RotoWire Staff
Aug 30, 2022
Bouchard was recalled by the Rockies on Tuesday.
An oblique injury cut short Bouchard's first stint with the big club, but the Rockies are ready to give him another shot at the top level. He will jump right into lineup and will hit eighth while manning left field Tuesday night.
