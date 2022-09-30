Bouchard went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Giants.

Bouchard went yard as part of the Rockies' ninth-inning rally that came up two runs short. He's found some success at the plate lately, going 7-for-14 (.500) with six walks and five RBI across his last five games. For the season, the 26-year-old is up to a .288/.472/.423 slash line with two homers, nine RBI, six runs scored and a double through 72 plate appearances. He's also drawn a walk in eight straight games, showing strong plate discipline.