Bouchard went 2-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored Sunday against the Dodgers.
Bouchard accounted for the majority of his production in the ninth inning when he tallied an RBI double and also came around to score. He has taken over an everyday role since Sept. 21 and done well in the audition, maintaining a .400 average with one home run, four doubles, four runs scored and six RBI across 30 at-bats. Much of that damage has also come away from Coors Field, as four of his extra-base hits in that span have come on the road.
