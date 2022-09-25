Bouchard will start in left field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Padres.

Bouchard will stick in the lineup for a fifth straight game after going 4-for-8 with a double and six walks over the previous four contests, but his run of steady playing time could soon come to an end. C.J. Cron (hand) is back in action at first base Sunday following a three-game absence, and his return to the lineup likely means that Michael Toglia will see more playing time in the corner outfield moving forward. At least for Sunday's contest, however, Bouchard will stick in the outfield alongside Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk while Toglia sits after starting each of the prior six contests.