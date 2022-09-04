Bouchard is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Reds.

Connor Joe will get the nod in left field in the series finale in place of Bouchard, who had started each of the Rockies' last five games at the position. In Colorado's 8-4 win in Game 1, Bouchard went 0-for-2 with two walks, one run and one RBI.