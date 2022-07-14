Bouchard (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment Thursday, according to MLB.com.
Bouchard participated in batting practice for the third consecutive day Wednesday and is nearing a return to game action. It's unclear which affiliate he will begin the assignment with, or how many plate appearances the team hopes he'll get prior to being activated. Bouchard has been sidelined since June 27, and the Rockies will likely have to choose between keeping him or Sam Hilliard on the active roster once Bouchard is activated.