Bouchard went 2-for-3 with three RBI in Sunday's loss against the Padres.

Bouchard earned his fifth straight start and improved his case for regular playing time with two hits Sunday. He is 6-for-11 in that stretch, including seven walks compared to one strikeout. The Rockies have a crowded outfield now that CJ Cron will be back in the lineup on a regular basis, but Bouchard has the hot hand and may stick around in the lineup to close the season.