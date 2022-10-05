Bouchard went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Bouchard took Julio Urias yard in the third inning to tally the third home run of his career. The performance continued his impressive close to the season, as he now has seven extra-base hits across his last six starts. Bouchard has maintained a .306/.452/.514 line across his first 93 plate appearances in the majors, and he's taken advantage of his opportunity to make a case for a roster spot with the big-league club in 2023.
