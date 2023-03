Bouchard underwent an MRI on his ailing left biceps after the injury forced him from Wednesday's game, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Bouchard is hoping for good news when the results come in later Thursday, but imaging being required suggests there's at least some level of concern. The 26-year-old had a big year at Triple-A Albuquerque in 2022 and closed with a strong showing with the Rockies. If healthy, he could have a significant role with the big club in 2023.