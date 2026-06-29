Rockies' TJ Rumfield: Piling up hits in June

Rumfield went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Twins.

Rumfield recorded a pair of infield hits to scrape together another productive performance. He has five consecutive two-hit games and is in the midst of an 11-game hitting streak -- five of which have come on the road -- during which he's gone 26-for-66 (.393) with five homers, 16 RBI and 10 runs scored. Rumfield continues to piece together an impressive rookie campaign, hitting .294 with a .377 wOBA across 328 plate appearances.