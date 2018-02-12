Rockies' Tom Murphy: May start season in backup role
Murphy is expected to be in the mix for backup catching duties to start the 2018 season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Murphy was expected to be in the mix for the starting gig in 2017, but injuries incurred during spring training and struggles in the minors kept him from ever garnering that role. Now that Chris Iannetta is in the fold, it seems that the prospect will need to settle for backup duties for now. His main competition is Tony Wolters, although Murphy seems to possess more offensive potential given his raw power ability. Regardless, Murphy will need to show that 2017 was simply a fluke if he wants to regain his high standing in the organization.
More News
-
Rockies' Tom Murphy: Closes 2017 with meager September showing•
-
Rockies' Tom Murphy: Heads back to Colorado•
-
Rockies' Tom Murphy: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Tom Murphy: Activated from DL, starting Thursday•
-
Rockies' Tom Murphy: Week or so away from returning•
-
Rockies' Tom Murphy: Nearing return from injury•
-
Ranking Angels' Fantasy assets
Welcome to contention, Mike Trout. The Angels have added enough quality pieces to attract attention...
-
Ranking Yankees' Fantasy assets
How do you make a lineup with Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez better? The Yankees figured it...
-
Podcast: Why innings matter
We react to the new trends in starting pitching, compare a couple of elite shortstops and answer...
-
Ranking Astros' Fantasy assets
How do you follow up a World Series win? The Astros are putting the band back together to defend...
-
Ranking A's Fantasy assets
The Athletics are still rebuilding, but there might be a light at the end of the tunnel, f...
-
Ranking Royals' Fantasy assets
The Kansas City Royals are in rebuilding mode, but that doesn't mean they're without Fantasy...