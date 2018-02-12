Murphy is expected to be in the mix for backup catching duties to start the 2018 season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Murphy was expected to be in the mix for the starting gig in 2017, but injuries incurred during spring training and struggles in the minors kept him from ever garnering that role. Now that Chris Iannetta is in the fold, it seems that the prospect will need to settle for backup duties for now. His main competition is Tony Wolters, although Murphy seems to possess more offensive potential given his raw power ability. Regardless, Murphy will need to show that 2017 was simply a fluke if he wants to regain his high standing in the organization.