Rockies' Troy Johnston: Idle for series opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnston is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.
With left-hander David Peterson slated to work in bulk relief for New York, Johnston will begin Monday's contest on the bench along with fellow left-handed batters Edouard Julien and Jake McCarthy. Jordan Beck will enter the Colorado lineup in Johnston's stead, manning right field and batting sixth.
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