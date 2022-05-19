Kinley (1-0) allowed one hit but struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win Wednesday against the Giants.

Kinley allowed a two-out single but was in command throughout his appearance. He has been excellent to start the season, allowing only one earned run across his first 14.1 frames while tallying a 15:5 K:BB. Kinley also has seven holds and has been the team's primary setup man. Though Daniel Bard has generally pitched well in the closer role to begin the season, he had allowed at least one earned run in each of his last three appearances prior to logging the save Wednesday against the Giants. If Bard's struggles continue, Kinley could begin to see work in save situations.