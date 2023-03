The Rockies placed Kinley (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

July, 2022 elbow surgery was already expected to sideline Kinley for the start of 2023. With a stellar 0.75 ERA and 10 holds in 24 innings last season, the righty showed he absolutely belongs in the Rockies' bullpen this year once healthy. The move frees up a 40-man roster spot for reliever Brad Hand, whom Colorado signed Saturday.