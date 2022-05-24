Kinley (1-1) allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out one across one inning to take the loss Monday against the Pirates.

He wasn't hit hard, but an infield hit by Yoshi Tsutsugo was enough to push home a run and tag Kinley with his first loss of the season. That ended an eight-appearance scoreless stretch, during which Kinley struck out seven and allowed only three hits across 7.1 frames. Overall, he has maintained an excellent 1.10 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with an 18:5 K:BB in 16.1 innings.