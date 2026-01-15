Castro signed a two-year, $12.8 million contract with the Rockies on Thursday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Castro ended the 2025 campaign on a sour note, slashing just .170/.245/.240 over 110 plate appearances in the regular season after being traded from Minnesota to Chicago at the deadline. Playing 81 games at Coors Field figures to help the 28-year-old's chances of bouncing back at the plate, and his extreme defensive versatility, combined with the Rockies' weak roster, should keep him in the starting lineup nearly every day.