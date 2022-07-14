The Royals placed Benintendi (personal) on the restricted list Thursday.

Benintendi is one of 10 Royals on the 26-man active roster who won't be eligible for the four-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. He'll be formally reinstated from the restricted list for the Royals' first game coming out of the All-Star break July 22 against Tampa Bay. Outfielder Brewer Hicklen was summoned from Triple-A Omaha to temporarily replace Benintendi on the active roster.

