The Royals placed Benintendi (personal) on the restricted list Thursday.
Benintendi is one of 10 Royals on the 26-man active roster who won't be eligible for the four-game series in Toronto due to his vaccination status. He'll be formally reinstated from the restricted list for the Royals' first game coming out of the All-Star break July 22 against Tampa Bay. Outfielder Brewer Hicklen was summoned from Triple-A Omaha to temporarily replace Benintendi on the active roster.
