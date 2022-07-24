Benintendi went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rays.

Benintendi picked up his third steal of the season in the third inning. All of those thefts have come since June 20. The outfielder is 7-for-17 (.412) in his last four contests, a continuation of his solid hitting all year. He owns a .318/.389/.400 slash line with three home runs, 39 RBI, 38 runs scored, 14 doubles and two triples through 373 plate appearances. He's hit second or third for much of the season with the Royals, though he remains a top trade candidate ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.