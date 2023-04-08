Chapman picked up the save Saturday against the Giants while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

That's the first save of the year for Chapman, and the first he's picked up as a member of the Royals. The left-hander has appeared in three games thus far in 2023, and he's struck out six hitters over his three innings while not allowing an earned run. It's early, but Chapman looks like the version that made him one of the best closers in baseball not too long ago.