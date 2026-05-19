Royals' Bailey Falter: Set to open Tuesday's contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Falter will work as the Royals' opening pitcher Tuesday in a bullpen game against the Red Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Falter is in line for his second appearance since being activated from the 15-day injured list Saturday. The southpaw handled two innings in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Cardinals, and even though he'll be pitching on just two days' rest Tuesday, a multi-inning appearance isn't out of the question.
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