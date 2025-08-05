Falter (7-6) took the loss against the Red Sox on Monday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts over four innings.

Falter was mostly undone by a five-run first inning and managed just one scoreless frame in a lackluster debut with his new club. The southpaw generated only six whiffs on 88 pitches, though a Jarren Duran homer was the lone extra-base hit he allowed. He owns a 4.14 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 72:41 K:BB across 117.1 innings and is tentatively slated for a home matchup with the Nationals early next week.