Witt went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 10-3 loss to the Astros.
Witt went yard in the sixth inning, accounting for the only runs the Royals mustered against Astros starter Jose Urquidy. Prior to Friday, Witt had gone 0-for-14 in his last four contests, so it's positive to see him break the slump in a big way, even if it had little impact on the game. The 21-year-old is slashing .227/.269/.443 with seven homers, 27 RBI, 24 runs scored, seven stolen bases, 13 doubles and three triples in 197 plate appearances, but he's also striking out at a 25.4 percent clip while walking at just a 4.1 percent rate.