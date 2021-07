Witt is back in the starting lineup Wednesday at Double-A Northwest Arkansas after missing one game due to an ankle injury.

Witt exited Sunday's game after tweaking his right ankle. The top prospect said Monday that he expected to be good to go Tuesday, but the club ultimately decided to give him one more day to let him heal up. Witt will bring a .296/.366/553 slash line and 13 homers with him into Wednesday's matchup.